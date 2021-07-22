Propionic Acid Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Propionic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propionic acid [PA] is a carboxylic acid that is present naturally in various dairy products at a low level. PA also occurs ubiquitously along with other short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) in the gastrointestinal tract of mammals and humans as an end-product of the microbial digestion of carbohydrates. PA has important physiological activity in animals, which is resulting in its growing demand in the pharmaceutical sector. It is widely used as an antifungal agent in food. It inhibits the growth of some bacteria and mold at the levels between 0.1 and 1% by weight. Due to the mentioned factor, most PA produced is consumed as a preservative for bother food and feed for human consumption. Monensin is mixed to cattle feed to cattle feed to support propionibacteria over acetic acid producers in the rumen. The incorporation of monensin results in producing less carbon dioxide and enhanced feed conversion. This application, i.e., use in animal feed accounts for more than half of the global production of PA. Another mentionable use of PA is as a privative in baked goods that uses the calcium and sodium salts. In the USA, EU, New Zealand, and Australia, it is approved for use as a food additive PA is listed by its E number E280 or INS number (280).

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to, high demand for personal care products, strong application of PA in the food sector, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Dow, BASF SE, Hawkins Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp, Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd, Sasol, DAICEL CORPORATION, Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd and Celanese Corporation.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Propionic Acid Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hydrocarboxylation of ethylene

Oxidation of propionaldehyde

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Animal Feed and Food Preservatives

Herbicides

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Calcium, Ammonium, and Sodium Salts

Plasticizers

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Propionic Acid market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Propionic Acid market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

