Polycarbonate Resins Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The Global Polycarbonate Resins market is forecast to reach USD 23.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polycarbonate resins can be described as rigid, transparent polymers having excellent temperature characteristics ranging from -20 to 1400C. It is mainly market under Makrolon and Lexan; however, various other manufacturers produce this polymer. It was originally developed by GE in the US and Bayer in Germany. The material has a history of applications requiring impact resistance and optical clarity like face shields and bank-teller windows two such common uses. It is worth mentioning here that, though it has high impact resistance, it is not scratch-proof and requires a coating with harder material. It also witnessed applications in arenas requiring transmission of light, in which there is a high risk of impact like security windows, machinery guards, safety glasses, prescription lenses, motorcycle face shields, and windscreens, among others. In this kind of resins, additive is used to enhance its resistance to UV light that can result in discoloration like in fogging. Thus, wide application areas are boosting the overall growth of the market.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to expanding healthcare sector, high demand for consumer goods, and automotive, which is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Polycarbonate Resins market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Polycarbonate Resins market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Bayer Materialscience Ag, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Teijin Ltd., Bayer Materialscience Ag, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Samyang Corporation and Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Polycarbonate Resins market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Commercial grade

Medical grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Building & construction

Consumer goods

Medical

Optical Media

Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Polycarbonate Resins Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report.

