European Cardiac Biomarker Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The European cardiac biomarker market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period. The cardiac biomarker market has a significant scope in the European region due to growing heart related diseases such as CVD, CHD, and stroke. Europe has the highest rates for CVD, CHD and other heart diseases which create a huge demand for diagnosis of cardiac diseases. Europe has a quality healthcare system and adopts the latest cardiology devices and technology to treat heart patients. Europe has a huge economic burden of heart related disease such as CVD, CHD, stroke and other heart diseases. Cardiac biomarkers can be used in the quick diagnosis of cardiac disease. Therefore, the rising incidence of CVD is expected to increase the demand for a cardiac biomarker in the region, which would prevail in the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and location of testing. Based on type, the market is segregated into Creatine kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T, I), Myoglobin, Natriuretic peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP), Ischemia modified albumin and Others. The troponin is anticipated to be the fastest growing and has a considerable market share in the European cardiac biomarker market due to easy and high sensitivity that results in the high adoption of the test. Based on Application, the market is segmented into myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. On the basis of the location of testing, the market is classified into laboratory testing and point of care testing.

European Cardiac Biomarker Market Segmentation

By Type

Creatine kinase (CK-MB)

Troponins(T,I)

Myoglobin

Natriuretic peptides (BNP & NT-PROBNP)

Ischemia modified albumin

Others

By Application

Myocardial infraction

Congestive heart failure

Acute coronary syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others

By Location of Testing

Laboratory testing

Point of care testing

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

BioMérieux S.A.

Cisbio Bioassays SAS

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

HyTest Ltd

Merck KGaA

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

