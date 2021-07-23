Endocrine Testing Market SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2016–2026

The Global Endocrine Testing market was valued at USD 8.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.09 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Endocrine testing involves examining urine or blood samples to detect the concentration of endocrinal hormones such as thyroid, diabetes, Cushing syndrome, etc. Technological Advancements in terms of accuracy, affordability, cost-effectiveness, and introduction of easy-to-operate test kits have facilitated the penetration of home-based diagnostics. Key market players today are focusing on investing in launching innovative products, thereby increasing their market footprint in the endocrine testing market.

Increasing incidence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare awareness, increasing government support & obesity are some of the key factors projected to surge the demand for Endocrine testing, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, a high prevalence of hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and rising geriatric population are some of the key factors responsible for fueling market growth.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endocrine-testing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various market players are engaged in developing new products. For instance, Helmholtz Zentrum München allied with Eli Lilly and Company to discover new targets for pancreatic beta cell regeneration in the treatment of diabetes

Sensors Segment is expected to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

As of 2018, Tandem Mass Spectrometry segment dominated the market with a market share of 33.9% and is expected to maintain its lead due to its increasing use in combination with liquid chromatography which aids in overcoming challenges associated with traditional techniques in Endocrine testing

The Insulin test segment is expected to register fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

The thyroid Stimulating hormone (TSH) segment is prophesied to dominate the global Endocrine testing market with a share of 0%

In the End-use, hospital users accounted for largest market share and is expected to be seen leading in the upcoming years

The North American region dominated the global endocrine testing market in in terms of revenue generation with a share of 3%

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1%. The factors fostering the market growth are increasing investments in Research and development by key private companies and government to improve diagnostic and therapeutic areas in the region

Europe is the second largest region in terms of capturing the market share.

Key participants include AB Sciex, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux SA, BioRad Laboratories, Biomedical Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Diasorin, Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics and Siemens Healthineers.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2240

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Endocrine Testing market on the basis of Test type, Technology type, End-use, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Estradiol

TSH

Insulin

Cortisol

FSH

hCG

LH

DHEAS

Progesterone

Testosterone

Prolactin

Others

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2240

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry Immunoassay

Monoclonal & Polyclonal antibody technologies

Sensor technology

Clinical chemistry

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Commercial Laboratory

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

Read More Related Reports:

Ethane Market Size @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethane-market

Polyester Industrial Filament Market Size @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyester-industrial-filament-market

Chlor-Alkali Market Size @ http://google.gr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chlor-alkali-market

Synthetic Rubber Market Size @ http://google.ee/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-rubber-market

Urea Market Size @ http://google.se/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/urea-market

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market Analysis

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Worth

Magnet Wire Market

Spun Bond Non-Woven Market