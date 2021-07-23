Green Gasoline Market Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2016–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.

Greenhouse gases (GHGs) are being released in greater extents into the atmosphere due to human activities, particularly due to the use of non-renewable fossil fuels and in view of this trend regarding emissions, their atmospheric concentrations are likely to increase at an alarming rate over the coming years. The major issue is with fossil fuels derived gasoline and diesel used in automotive and transportation applications, which tend to be ozone-harming. Green gasoline is a combination of chemical composites that is closely identical to standard gasoline, but it is derived from plants and not petroleum.

In recent times, significant growth in the demand for Green Gasoline has been observed. The key factors driving the market growth are increasing favorable government initiatives for research and development activities in the field of biofuels as an alternative to the currently used fossil fuels. Moreover, at present, the dependability on Electric Vehicles (EV) is on the lower side and still at a nascent stage, which is shifting the focus towards increasing the production of renewable fuels including green gasoline in the market.

Key participants include Virent Energy Systems Inc., Global Bioenergies, Neste Oyj, Cool Planet Energy Systems, Sundrop Fuels, Primus Green Energy, Terrabon, and CORE Biofuel

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, switchgrass is the leading feedstock segment of the global green gasoline The segment is further projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sugar beets and sugar cane feedstock segment was valued at the second leading position in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

The gasification production process accounted for the largest market share of 78.5% in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The transportation end-use segment in the green gasoline market is the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR the highest CAGR followed by the industrial end-use

The North America and Latin America regions accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. These regions are proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The country’s U.S. and Brazil in the region are the fastest-growing economies, which are projected to drive the global Green Gasoline market.

Both Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions are forecasted to show the fastest growth over the coming years

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Green Gasolines market on the basis of feedstock, production process, end-use, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Feedstock (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Switchgrass

Sugar Beets & Sugar Cane

Wood Chips

Corn

Others

Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Aqueous Phase Processing

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

