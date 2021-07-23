Acid Orange Market Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2016–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Acid Orange market was valued at USD 165.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 266.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1 percent. Acid dye refers to the dyestuff containing a sulfonic acid group, a carboxyl, a hydroxy, or other soluble groups in the molecular structure and used in acid or neutral dye bath. Based on the color the acid dyes are named as acid orange, acid brown, acid black, acid yellow, and acid green among others. According to the chemical structure, acid dyes can be divided into azo type, triphenylmethane type, anthraquinone type, anthracene oxygen type, and nitroso type pyrazolone type. Acid dyestuff is widely used, mainly as a direct dyestuff for protein fibers (such as wool, silk) and polyamide fibers, protein. And the dyeing needs to be conducted in an acidic solution. It’s mainly used for nylon, wool, leather, silk, and others.

The growing production of silk in the emerging economies of India and China will directly drive the manufacturing of acid dyes and, consequently, the acid orange dye in the upcoming years. Therefore, the increasing use of acid dyes in the textile and leather industry will because of their superior bonding properties and stability lead to market growth over the next few years. Consequently, the stringent regulations and policies related to use of acid dyes may hamper the market growth.

Key participants include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and Magnil Dye Chem

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, Acid Orange 7 is the leading color index number segment of the global acid orange This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The water soluble Acid Orange segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

The packaging of Acid Orange in HDPE drums accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The textile end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the cosmetics segment which held the chief position in the Acid Orange market

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Acid Orange market.

Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acid-orange-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Acid Orange market on the basis of color index number, solubility, packaging, end-use, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Rest of LATAM

Color Index Number (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Acid Orange 3

Acid Orange 7

Acid Orange 10

Acid Orange 24

Acid Orange 67

Acid Orange 74

Acid Orange 80

Acid Orange 86

Others

Solubility (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Soluble in water

Insoluble in ethanol

Packaging (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

HDPE bags

HDPE drums

Carton boxes

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026

Cosmetics

Hair dying agents

Inks

Textiles

Medical

Food & Beverages

Others

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

