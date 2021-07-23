Cyclohexane Market Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2016-2027

The global cyclohexane market is expected to reach USD 34.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for nylon, especially in the emerging economies is estimated to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Nylon is a commonly used fiber in making shorts, swimwear, bedspread, track pants, and draperies, among others. Moreover, it finds application in technical textiles for manufacturing several products, including combat uniforms, flak vests, parachutes, and many more. Owing to its characteristics such as of elasticity, easy to care, ability to retain shape, and responsiveness & resilient to heat setting, nylon is in high demand in the apparel industry.

The application of nylon in the making of automotive and transportation components is expected to impact the growth of the market significantly. Nylon is preferred in automotive applications, owing to its moldability, exceptional mechanical properties, and ease of secondary processing comprising vibration welding, a crucial process for manufacturing intake manifolds. Moreover, nylon is also used in the production of underhood parts, a vital application areas in fuel systems.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2390

Key participants include BASF SE, BP PLC, Sinopec Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Company Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Development Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Reliance Industries Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By manufacturing process, hydrogenation of benzene accounted for a larger market share in 2018, as the bulk of cyclohexane produced commercially is based on the catalytic hydrogenation of benzene owing to its ease of operation and high efficiency. The hydrogenation is performed using liquid or vapor-phase methods in a catalytic fixed bed or in the presence of a highly dispersed catalyst.

By application, caprolactam contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. Caprolactam is an intermediate primarily used in the manufacturing of nylon-6 fibers and resins. About 70% of caprolactam is used in the production of nylon fibers for textile, carpet, and industrial yarns, while the remaining is used in engineering resins and films.

By industry vertical, the textile industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to experience a growth rate of 3.9% in the period 2019-2027.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period. The market dominance of APAC is attributed to its high demand for caprolactam along with increased emphasis production of lightweight vehicles by the automotive companies.

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cyclohexane-market

For a vital application area this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cyclohexane market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, industry vertical, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hydrogenation of Benzene

Cracking of Gasoline

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2390

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Adipic Acid

Caprolactam

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Textile

Automotive

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Others

Read More Related Reports:

Monopropylene Glycol Market @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monopropylene-glycol-market

Paraffin Wax Market Analysis @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paraffin-wax-market

Chemical Tanker Shipping Market Size @ http://google.gr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-tanker-shipping-market

Ethylene Market Growth @ http://google.ee/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-market

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Gibberellins Market Forecast

Green Roof Market Trends

Population Health Management (PHM) Market

Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market