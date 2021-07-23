Essential Oils Market Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2018–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global essential oils (EO) market was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. EOs are antiseptic, antibacterial, disinfectant, and biotic in nature, and, depending on the essence used, they may be soothing and relaxing as well. This encourages the use of multipurpose oil in treating a wide variety of ailments. EOs may also be applied in several ways, the most popular being inhalations, compresses, bath, massage, and mainly mixed into creams, lotions, ointments, and vegetable oils. Change in consumer preference from chemical products to natural products is one of the main driving factors. Another factor is its ability to act as a perfect substitute for various products, such as cleaning items, replacing the use of benzyl peroxide in the market.

North America is projected to be a key revenue generating region for the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for bio-based personal care products and aromatic cleaning agents in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for organic processed foods and beverages is also likely to boost demand in the region. Presence of key players in the region including Biolandes SAS, doTerra International, Ungerer Limited, Aura Cacia, Young Living Essential Oils, and The Nature’s Bounty Co. to name a few, is also forecasted to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the concentration of leading cosmetic industries in the region is also expected to boost the market growth.

Key participants include Cargill (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), dôTERRA International LLC. (U.S.), Young Living Essential Oils (U.S.) and Givaudan SA (Switzerland). Based in the U.S., Young Living Essential Oils is into the production of essential oils and other related products. The company offers a diverse portfolio including lavender, cardamom, basil. Clove, coriander and eucalyptus, to name a few. The products are available in blends and singles for personal care and food applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The demand for peppermint essential oil is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. When used medicinally, the product has been found to eliminate harmful bacteria, relieve muscle spasms and flatulence, disinfect and soothe inflamed skin. The topical application of the product has been found to act as an astringent that closes pores and tightens the skin.

Demand for EO for aromatherapy is forecasted to witness a significant increase in the forecast period. Aromatherapy has played a significant role in the field of alternative medicines with a gradual shift from man-made drugs to essential oils to gain therapeutic values. Adverse effects associated with pharmaceuticals have led to an increase in the adoption of naturally developed products. For instance, lavender oil has been found to help people sleep better and wake up more refreshed. According to the National Sleep Foundation, lavender can reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure, heart rate, and skin temperature.

North America accounted for a significant share of the total market. The region serves as a key exporter of essential oils globally. According to OEC statistics, in 2017, the region accounted for around 19% of the total exports. The U.S. accounted for USD 698 million exports in 2017 and the major importers were Canada, China, the U.K., Japan, and Singapore to name a few.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Essential Oils Market on the basis of product type, method of extraction, application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Product Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Orange oil

Lemon oil

Lime oil

Peppermint oil

Cornmint oil

Citronella oil

Spearmint oil

Geranium oil

Clove leaf oil

Eucalyptus oil

Jasmine oil

Tea tree oil

Rosemary oil

Lavender oil

Others

Method of Extraction (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Distillation

Carbon dioxide extraction

Cold press extraction

Solvent extraction

Others

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Food & beverage

Cosmetics & toiletries

Aromatherapy

Home care

Health care

Others

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

