Ethylbenzene Market Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2016–2027

The global ethylbenzene market is expected to reach USD 27.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant proportion of ethylbenzene produced worldwide is utilized in the production of styrene. Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.

The application of ethylbenzene in gasoline is expected to impact market growth. Ethylbenzene is blended with gasoline as an anti-knock agent to reduce engine knocking and improve the octane rating.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, styrene contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. The high demand for styrene across the globe is owing to the growth of the packaging and construction industry, which has resulted from the growing demand for consumer goods and infrastructure facilities, particularly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

By industry vertical, the packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. Polystyrene, a polymer of styrene, finds usage in the packaging industry as it is lightweight, strong in compression and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped. Also, it is a very good insulator, which enables it a strong electrostatic attraction to other objects, causing it to stick to things easily.

By distribution channel, offline channel held a larger market share in 2018.

Key participants include Chevron Philips Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Limited, Versalis, Synthos, Carbon Holdings, Tianjin, Jixin, Industrial & Trade Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemicals, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethylbenzene market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Ask For Discount:

