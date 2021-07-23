Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2016–2027

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is forecast to reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethylene-vinyl acetate is a copolymer of vinyl acetate and ethylene. The chemical is an extremely elastic and tough thermoplastic that consists of excellent clarity and gloss and with very little odor.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate has many attractive properties, including low cost, good flex-crack and puncture resistance, excellent adhesion for many polar and nonporous substrates, and good heat-sealing and hot-tack. Ethylene-vinyl acetate are used in extrusion film processes for applications, including surface protection, packaging, and greenhouse covers, as well as in photovoltaic cell encapsulation.

The growing focus of global economies to invest in clean power is expected to increase investments and drive the global ethylene vinyl acetate market in the field of solar energy. Technological advancements such as solar cell encapsulation is one major opportunity in the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2455

Further key findings from the report suggest

The demand of the global ethylene vinyl acetate market is rising due to the growing demand for the copolymer in flexible packaging applications in various end-use industries globally.

Excellent toughness, good stress-crack resistance, and high tensile elongation are some properties of the market product that make it very popular among manufacturers. It has emerged as a high-performing and cost-effective packaging material in several industries.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate is commonly known as expanded rubber or foam rubber. It is generally used as a shock absorber in sports shoes. Ethylene-vinyl acetate foam is used as padding in equipment for different kinds of sports such as bicycle saddles, ski boots, boxing hockey, pads, and mixed martial arts gloves and helmets, wakeboard boots, fishing reel handles, and fishing rods.

The demand for ethylene-vinyl acetate market in North America is witnessing high growth due to the rising demand from end-use industries, such as packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Even though the demand for the market was affected by the economic slowdown in the region, the majority of these economies were able to recover from the heat of the crisis.

Key participants include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Celanese Corporation, Clariant AG, Sipchem, Arkema S.A., Innospec Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries NV, and Hanwha Chemical, among others.

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Very Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Low-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

High-Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2455

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Foam

Extrusion Coating

Film

Compounding and Wire & Cable

Solar cell encapsulation

Hot melt adhesives

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Paints, Coatings, and Adhesives

Packaging and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Photovoltaic Panels

Footwear

Electronic and Electrical

Read More Related Reports:

Plasticizers Market Growth @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plasticizers-market

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/trivalent-chromium-finishing-market

Plating on Plastics Market Size @ http://google.gr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plating-on-plastics-market

Nucleotide Market Analysis @ http://google.ee/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nucleotide-market

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Plastic To Fuel Technology Market

Brain-Computer Interface Market

Computer Vision System Market

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Analysis