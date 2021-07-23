Dimethyl Terephthalate Market DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global dimethyl terephthalate market is expected to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the dimethyl terephthalate market is primarily owing to the increasing application of this organic compound, especially in the production of polyethylene terephthalate.

Dimethyl terephthalate finds application in the modification and improvement of polymer materials. It is deployed to produce esters that are utilized as plasticizers. Products such as polyester polyols, polyester resins, anhydrides, dyes and pigments, and insect repellents possess these plasticizers. Moreover, it is an elementary material in making several beneficial thermoplastics, X-ray, and video films, along with electrical capacitors.

Approximately all dimethyl terephthalate produced across the globe is consumed in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET plastics are the most preferred materials in the packaging industry. It is extensively deployed for packaging of various food and beverage products owing to its lightweight, durable, impact-resistance, and hygienic properties, as well as it maintains the freshness of the products. It is predominantly consumed in the packaging of drinking water and carbonated soft drinks, and hence a significant share of PET resins is utilized in the production of PET bottles.

Key participants include SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Artenius Turkpet, Cepsa Quimica, AB Enterprises, Eastman Chemical Company, Teijin Ltd., Oxxynova GmbH, Sinopec Limited, SASA, Bongaigaon Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., and Petrocel SA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, solid dimethyl terephthalate contributed to the largest market share in 2018.

By application, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.6% in the forecast period. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the thermoplastic with the most extensive application across the globe, and it is the most preferred solution for the packaging of consumable products. Moreover, fabrics made from PET are durable and flexible, and when combined with materials such as cotton, can decrease shrinking, wrinkling, and makes it tear-resistant.

By distribution channel, online sales channel dominated the market in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the period 2019-2026. Online sales channel helps the market players to have access to a broader market irrespective of whether they have physical presence in that region or not.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is attributed to the increasing industrialization, strong economic growth, and growing investment activities in developing countries, including India, and China, among others. Also, the rising demand from the end-user industries like the automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global dimethyl terephthalate market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Solid Dimethyl Terephthalate

Liquid Dimethyl Terephthalate

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

