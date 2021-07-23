Solid Caustic Soda Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global solid caustic soda market is expected to reach USD 37.31 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Solid caustic soda is a substance used as an ingredient or in the production of a wide variety of household products such as detergents, body soap, and drain cleaners.

In the chemical industries, caustic soda finds application in a variety of chemical reactions as it gives up sodium, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to help form new chemical compounds. In conditions where a corrosive substance is required, like for a drain blockage, caustic soda helps to dissolve the organic materials but will leave the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. It is also used in the production of ice cream, soft drinks, and food dye. The corrosive and toxic properties of caustic soda disappear in these processes, such as the case with soap above.

Solid caustic soda finds application in the energy sector in fuel cell production. Fuel cells efficiently generate electricity for a wide range of applications, comprising materials handling; transportation; and portable, stationary, and emergency backup power applications. Moreover, epoxy resins, produced with caustic soda, finds usage in wind turbines.

Municipal water treatment facilities use solid caustic to regulate water acidity and to assist in removing heavy metals from water. Also, it is used in the production of sodium hypochlorite, a type of water disinfectant.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Solid Caustic Soda market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Solid Caustic Soda market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, PPG Industries, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Solid Caustic Soda market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm cell

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Online

Offline

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Soaps & Detergents

Energy

Water Treatment

Textiles

Alumina

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

