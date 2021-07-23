Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global synthetic rubber market is expected to reach USD 45.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing end-use applications of synthetic rubber.

Increasing demand of synthetic rubber for tire production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The benefits of synthetic rubber comprises exceptional abrasion resistance and adhesion to metals, thereby making it suitable in making of seals, gaskets, and other products. Also, synthetic rubber provides optimum performance in harsh temperatures owing to better heat resistance quality. It has been found that tires manufactured from synthetic rubber lose around 30.0% less mass as compared to tires produced from natural rubber. Moreover, the advancement in production technology has transformed the automobile industry, which is expected to experience increased sales in the upcoming years, thus creating an increase in the demand for tires, and in turn, would drive the growth of the market.

Growing demand for synthetic rubber from the footwear industry is fuelling the market demand. The footwear industry using a wide variety of materials that are used to make footwear ranging from casual footwear to technical products, including protective and safety footwear. Synthetic rubber possesses several superior physical characteristics appropriate for producing shoe sole; specifically, abrasion resistance, durability, tensile resistance, slip resistance, tear strength resistance, oil resistance, and the capacity to be molded in different shades.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Sinopec, and Goodyear, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Synthetic Rubber Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Ethylene Propylenediene Rubber

Polyisoprene

Polybutadiene Rubber

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Footwear

Industrial Goods

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Synthetic Rubber market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Synthetic Rubber market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

