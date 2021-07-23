Naphtha Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Naphtha Market Report

The Global Naphtha market is forecast to reach USD 183.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Naphtha can be defined as a difficult corrosive fuel that has poor lubricity and low flashpoint. Its poor lubricity it important to include a lubricity enhancer when using the compound. The fuel can be categorized into two types, aromatic and aliphatic. The difference in these two sub-categories of fuel is based on the kind of hydrocarbons forming up the solvent and the process of its manufacturing. Aliphatic solvents are formed of cycloparaffins (naphthenes) and paraffinic hydrocarbons. It can be directly obtained by distillation from crude petroleum. In the case of aromatics, which is generally alkyl-substituted benzene and rarely found, it can be obtained from petroleum as straight-run materials. Naphtha is considered to be an essential solvent due to good dissolving power. It availability in varying ranges from the ordinary paraffin straight-run to the highly aromatic types and different level of volatility helps in delivering products usable for various purposes. Some of its major uses are as solvents for cutback asphalt, solvents (diluents) for paints, and solvents in the rubber industry, among others. Thus, such a wide arena of applications is fostering the growth of the market.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable position in the industry. The market position held by the region is attributed to the fact that countries within the region like U.S. is a prominent chemical manufacturer, and the boom in shale gas is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Naphtha Market:

British Petroleum (BP PLC), AMOC (Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Petrochemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, MGTPetroil.com, LG Chem, Reliance Industries Limited and Petroleos Mexicanos.

The Global Naphtha Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Naphtha market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Heavy Naptha

Light Naphtha

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & fuel additive

Chemical feedstock

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Petrochemical

Aerospace

Paints & Coatings

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Naphtha Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Naphtha market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

