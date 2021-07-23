Butane Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Butane market is forecast to reach USD 158.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butane is highly flammable, colorless, and can be easily liquefied gas. It is a fossil fuel and is used in homes or farms, in industry, and transportation, among others. It is used as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), lighters, refrigerant, and aerosols, among others. It is used to fuel the cutting torches and other equipment. As it can be easily compressed, gas canisters are an ideal choice for its storage.

The rising standards of living and increasing disposable incomes are also propelling the growth of the market. High volatility in crude oil prices and stringent regulations are the prime factors restraining the market growth. Rise in industrialization with capacity expansion of refineries in developing nations such as China and India are providing ample opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific region led the market share of the Butane market. It is also dominating the market for automotive. Automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in developing various automobiles that run on alternative fuels, such as CNG, and Iso-butane, among others. Technology for alternative fuels are being developed for sale at a quick rate. The growth in transportation activities and increasing need for clean fuel sources in countries such as Japan, and China, is increasing the usage of the product. China is the global leader in producing automotive.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Chevron Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, British Petroleum, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Devron Energy Corporation, Conocco Phillips Inc, Energy Corporation of America, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Group, and Royal Dutch Shell plc, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Butane market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Isobutane

N-butane

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

Petrochemicals

Refineries

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Transportation

Residential

Agriculture

Refrigerant

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Butane Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Butane market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

