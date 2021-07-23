Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global styrene butadiene latex market is expected to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for emulsion polymers, especially in paper and fiber & carpet processing industries, as these are generally less expensive and better resistant to abrasions than natural rubber. The use of styrene butadiene latex in paints & coatings resulted in the first effective water-based paints & coatings produced in a market dominated by solvent-based and oil-based products. However, the availability of substitutes, such as bio-based latex, may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Styrene-butadiene latex finds widespread usage in formulations, comprising formulation used as coating in paper products, including magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get good printability, high gloss, and resistance to oil and water. Styrene-butadiene latex improves the binding strength of a pigment, it imparts paper properties like smoothness, stiffness, and brightness, and it is better resistant to water. This latex, as a result of its pigment binding property and strength, is considered a material of choice for paper coating. Moreover, it is less expensive as compared to other types of coatings.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market:

BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, DowDuPont, Trinseo, Synthomer PLC, Omnova Solutions PLC, Zeon Corporation, Lanxess, and NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global synthetic butadiene latex market on the basis of emulsion type, butadiene content, distribution channel, application, and region:

Emulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cationic

Anionic

Butadiene Content Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Adhesives

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Styrene Butadiene Latex market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex market size

2.2 Latest Styrene Butadiene Latex market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex market key players

3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Latex size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Styrene Butadiene Latex market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Styrene Butadiene Latex market report:

In-depth analysis of the Styrene Butadiene Latex market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

