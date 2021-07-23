Nylon Filament Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2028

The Global Nylon Filament Market is forecast to reach USD 32.63 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon filaments are synthetic filament made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The nylon filaments hold extreme or infinite length and designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, industrial applications, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Filament in sports wears, swimwear, home décor, and industrial products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Nylon Filament Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Type of Filter Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Flat Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

High Speed Yarn (HSY)

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Sports Industries

Travel Accessories

Fashion Fabrics

Fishing Equipment

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Nylon Filament market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Nylon Filament market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

