Propane Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 115.60 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable position in the industry. The market position held by the region is attributed to the fact that countries within the region like U.S. is a prominent chemical manufacturer, and the boom in shale gas is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Propane market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Propane market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BP P.L.C. (British Petroleum), Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp., Sinopec, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Statoil ASA, Eni S.p.A, ConocoPhillips and Altagas.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Propane market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

HD5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial grade propane

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Industrial & Domestic fuel

Refrigeration

Motor fuel

Solvent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Residential

Chemicals and Refineries

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Propane Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

