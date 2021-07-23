Hexamethylenediamine Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Report

The global Hexamethylenediamine market is forecast to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. HMDA, also known as, Hexamethylenediamine, is a colorless crystalline solid and has a characteristic of amine odor. It consists of a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain terminated with an amine functional group.

HMDA can be used as a corrosion inhibitor, chemical intermediate, and a curing agent. Thus, it has extensive applications in several end-use industries such as textile, water treatment, and automotive. Moreover, it is also used in manufacturing resins that can be used in paints and adhesives. The growing demand for the market product in the textile and automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for HMDA as a precursor in the manufacture of nylon 6,6. This product is used to produce domestic and technical textiles.

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global market share due to the rapid industrialization. China is the largest consumer of the market product on account of the rising exports of nylon from the country. The total export of nylon in 2018 in the country was valued at USD 137.7 million. Moreover, India and South East Asian countries are propelling the demand on account of the increasing application in the water treatment industry. These factors are creating ample opportunities for growth in the region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Hexamethylenediamine Market:

BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Invista, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Lanxess among others.

The Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Hexamethylenediamine market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hexamethylenediamine market on the basis of grade, applications, end use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Lubricants

Biocides

Coatings Intermediate

Adhesives

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Textiles

Petrochemicals

Paints and Coatings

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Hexamethylenediamine Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Hexamethylenediamine market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

