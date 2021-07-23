Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market is forecaste to reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Nylon Carpet Staple Fibers are synthetic fiber made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses of carpets. Bulk continuous filament are large in length compared to staple fibers, and used to form an entire section of the carpet. The continuous growth of the carpets & rugs for numerous end-use verticals is expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily. Its application in carpet manufacturing and extensive usage in highly durable, strong, resilient, lightweight, and premium carpet processing are participating in the market growth broadly.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Carpet Fiber in the manufacture of carpet flooring in various end-use verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Household Usage

Commercial & Hospitality

Automotive Interior

Hospital & Educational

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Nylon Carpet Bulk Continuous Filament market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

