Propylene Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Propylene market is forecast to reach USD 137.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propylene, also known as methyl ethylene, is an organic compound on which the plastic and chemical sector is highly dependent. It has a wide range of applications, which contributes to the growth of the market. It is widely used in industrial & consumer products. Methyl Ethylene witnesses high demand from the automotive sector wherein polypropylene (PP), one of its major derivate and its alloys, is widely used over other types of plastics. It is also used in building insulation.

The COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic is acting as an opportunity for growth of the sector. Plastics Industry Association, in its effort of reducing the outbreak, has requested to endorse the concept of single-use plastics, which can be considered as the safest option during the pandemic. It paves the path for polypropylene bags that are generally not recyclable and on carrying goods like dairy & meat products may leaks. It results in reducing the scope for reuse and further spreading the virus.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the well-established automotive industry and continuous expansion of the packaging industry that is supporting the growth of the market in this region. However, due to the global COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for methyl ethylene from the automotive sector may be negatively impacted. However, the fact that this region has a high number of COVID-19 positive cases just U.S. having 245,442 cases as of April 3, would result in increasing demand for packaging products for the medical and other associated services that would support the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Propylene Market:

ExxonMobil, Dow Chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS, BASF, LyondellBasell Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, SABIC, Chevron Phillips, and Formosa Plastics Group.

The Global Propylene Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer grade

Refinery grade

Chemical grade

Derivative Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polypropylene

Cumene

Propylene oxide

Alcohols

Acrylonitrile

Acrylates

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Textiles

Construction

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

