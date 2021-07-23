Needle Coke Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The needle coke market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion in terms of annual valuation from 3.59 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Growing product demand for the manufacturing of electrodes, silicon metal & ferroalloys, rubber compounds, and others, will drive needle coke market growth through the forecast period. Needle coke is a crucial raw material used in the steel & aluminum industries and for the manufacturing of graphite electrodes. The rapid growth of the consumer electronics sector and increasing consumer preference for electric and hybrid vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for needle coke. The growing demand is attributed to the extensive usage of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications.

The hybrid electric vehicles are witnessing rapid growth with favorable policies by the government, rising awareness among consumers to reduce carbon emissions, and volatile gas prices. These factors will positively impact needle coke market growth over the coming years. Moreover, the coal tar needle coke is obtained as a by-product of the low ash distillation and cooking process. This enables manufacturers to covert coal tar into various intermediate chemicals, which further offers great opportunities to the industry players.

The cost-effectiveness of needle coke products, product advancement with new technology, along with growing demand for steel and lithium-ion batteries, will supplement the needle coke market over the forecast period.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Phillips 66, Graftech International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Asbury Carbon Inc., Sojitz Ject Corporation, Graphite India Limited, and Baosteel Group, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Needle Coke Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Coal-Based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Super-Premium Grade

Premium Grade

Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electrodes

Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Needle Coke market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Needle Coke market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

