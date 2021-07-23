Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Report

The Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market is forecast to reach USD 25.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Nylon Partially Oriented Yarn or commonly known as Nylon POY is the primary form of nylon yarn. It is also known as nylon pre-oriented yarn. It is the primary form of yarn formed directly by spinning nylon Chips. Partially oriented yarn is mainly utilized for texturizing and to make textured yarn. The textured yarn made from POY is polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY). POY is also used in draw warping techniques for warp knitting, weaving, twisting, dyeing, and others. Partially oriented yarn comes with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular, among others. Its more durable, strong, resilient, and lightweight properties make it highly suitable for many heavy-duty applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear, and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market on the basis of the nylon type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Nylon Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Denier Rating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

High

Medium

Low

Luster Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Semi Dull

Bright Trilobal

Bright Round

Dope Dyed Black

Set Yarn

Slightly Intermingle

Heavy Intermingle

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

