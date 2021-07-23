Cochlear Implant (CI) Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2028

Increasing incidence of hearing loss and hearing impairment, growing global geriatric population, and technological advancements in cochlear implant are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Increasing incidence of hearing loss in infants

The global cochlear implant market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing incidence of hearing disability in infants and geriatric population, availability of affordable cochlear implants, and technological advancements in cochlear implants such as enhanced signal transfer and improved battery life are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Cochlear implants are small electronic devices that can electrically stimulate the cochlear nerve to provide a sense of sound to person who is deaf or has severe hearing disability. It is the best option for people suffering from hearing loss due to inner ear damage that cannot be treated with hearing aids. Cochlear implant bypasses damaged portions of the ear to delivery sound signals to auditory nerve. It used a sound processor that fits behind the ear which captures sounds and sends them to receiver which sends signals to electrodes implanted in the cochlea. Cochlear implant has enabled people to recognize warning signals, understand sounds in environment, and understand speech in person. Cochlear implants have been FDA-approved for use in children and adults suffering from deafness or severe hearing impairment. Favorable reimbursement scenario for cochlear implant surgical process and therapy is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of congenital hearing loss and increasing adoption of cochlear implants over hearing aids are some key factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, lack of skilled professionals, high costs of cochlear implants and treatments, and availability of alternative treatment options are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The Cochlear Implant (CI) market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Cochlear Implant (CI) market. The global Cochlear Implant (CI) market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Cochlear Implant (CI) Market and profiled in the report are:

Cochlear, MED-EL, Advanced Bionics (Sonova), Oticon (William Demant), Hangzhou Nurotron, Listent Medical, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon and GN Hearing A/S.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Fitting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unilateral

Bilateral

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adults

Pediatric

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cochlear Implant (CI) market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cochlear Implant (CI) industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

