Acrylic Fiber Market Size, Share, Recent Development, Outlook, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Acrylic Fiber market is forecast to reach USD 5.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylic fiber is widely used to produce fiber fabric and filaments. It is generally defined as a polymeric material which contains at least 85% by weight of acrylonitrile monomer. The major comonomers employed are neutral esters, such as vinyl acetate and methyl acrylate. The comonomers improve solubility of the polymer in solvent, improve fiber flexibility, and morphology.

Acrylic Fiber are formed by the addition of polymerization of acrylonitrile. The fiber offer resistance to the microbiological attack, ultraviolet degradation, laundry bleach, and weak alkalis. They also provide good thermal stability and high stability towards bleaching agents. Increase in per capita income, and a fall in the cost of apparels are expected to drive the acrylic fiber market across the globe. Moreover, the rising fashion trend in the apparel industry and the infiltration of e-commerce is adding to the sales of the acrylic fiber market.

Key participants include Dralon, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd., Montefibre SpA, CNPC, Indian Acrylics Limited, Kaneka Corporation, DOLAN GmbH, and Formosa Plastics Group, among others.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for acrylic fiber. China is the largest producer of the product across the world due to the rising demand from domestic and international markets. High investment in the textile and apparel industry is propelling the demand for the product in Indonesia and India. Moreover, the plans to make agreements with the European Union and countries in APAC is creating a positive impact on its demand. Turkey has the largest textile market in the world and produces approximately 1 million metric tons of cotton per year.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Acrylic Fiber market on the basis of form, blending, applications, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Staple

Filament

Blending Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Wool

Cotton

Other Blending

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Apparel

Household Furnishings

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Acrylic fiber are more suited for the processing of high-bulk yarns than modacrylic. The fabrics produced from these acrylic yarns are resilient and lightweight and have warmth and softness similar to wool. These fiber possess an aesthetic appeal improved by the ability to accept dyes of clear, bright colors, subdued, and muted tones.

Acrylic fiber help enhance the chemical, and physical characteristics of the end products such as cotton blended yarns and fabrics offer superior elasticity, comfort, better luster, warmth, high uniformity, and have a soft feel to them. Moreover, the stretch from the acrylic yarns makes it soft and easier to work with.

Apparel segment dominated the application of the acrylic fiber due to its wide applications in sportswear, socks, sweater, and children’s wear. Changes in the lifestyle, fashion trend, and rise in the standard of living are augmenting the demand of the market globally.

The Middle East and African region hold the second largest market share, driven by the increasing demand in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These countries have high growth rate and is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the demand for the acrylic fiber.

