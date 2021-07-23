Phosgene Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Growth, Forecast and Supply Demand to 2027 | Reports And Data

The Global Phosgene market is forecast to reach USD 6.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phosgene can be defined as an organic compound with the chemical formula COCl 2 . In regards to its traits, it is colorless; in low concentrations, its scent is similar to freshly cut hay or grass. The organic compound is an important industrial building block, in particular for the manufacturing of polycarbonate plastics and urethanes. However, it is highly poisonous and became used as a chemical weapon for in World War I, wherein it was accountable for 85,000 deaths. Along with its industrial manufacturing, in a limited amount, it occurs from the disintegration and the combustion of organochlorine compounds. Industrially, the compound is produced by passing chlorine gas and purified carbon monoxide through a layer of porous activated carbon that acts as a catalyst. When chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds are exposed to high temperatures, the organic compound can also be formed. Substances that are, at times, created or used industry that contain the elements carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine are chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds. The significant portion of phosgene is to produce isocyanates, the most essential being methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI). These are precursors to polyurethanes. Thus, the wide arena of application and expanding end-user industries are supporting the growth of the sector.

Key participants include BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Covestro, Rubican, PPG Industries, Mitsui Chemical, Yantai Wanhua, Huntsman, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the chemical, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phosgene market according to Derivatives, End-use, Application, and Region:

Derivatives Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isocyanates

Chloroformates

Carbamoyl Chlorides

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Dyes

Fine Chemicals

Polycarbonates

Specialty Chemicals

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (Mdi)/ Polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMPPI)

Toluene Diisocyanate

Polycarbonate resins

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Phosgene market held a market share of USD 4.22 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Derivatives, the Chloroformates segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 20.0% of the market by 2027. The agriculture sector, associated elevating demand for insecticides and its applicability in these products is resulting in the increasing demand for this derivative of the organic compound, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Application, the Polycarbonate resins segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 25.0% of the market by 2027. The traits of this resin-like heat resistance, toughness, and dimensional stability have resulted in its growing popularity in industrial uses requiring superior shock absorption, lightweight like in the automotive sector.

In regards to End-use, the Agrochemicals segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 25.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the agriculture sector and applicability of the organic compound in insecticides contributes to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The presence of well-established chemical industry and growing pharmaceutical sector is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Phosgene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Phosgene Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for agrochemicals

4.2.2.2. The elevating demand for phosgene from specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical sector

4.2.2.3. The growing demand for bedding and furniture

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Issues with safe transportation of chemicals

4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations on manufacturing of phosgene

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

Continued…

