Malic Acid Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global Malic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 287.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the Malic Acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The supplement of malic acid, particularly when combined with magnesium, can boost the energy levels in the body.

The rising awareness regarding obesity and other health issues have resulted in a shift in a healthier lifestyle, and consumer preferring healthy food and beverages. Malic acid is a major ingredient in almost all the fruit-flavored liquids and powders used in the food sector. It also plays an important role in regulating animal weight and health by controlling the microbial population in the animal digestive systems, which makes it quite popular in animal feed.

Strict government regulations regarding the impact of the acid on the environment and concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to limit the market growth, although an increase in the research and development for bio-based Malic Acid is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Prinova LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Lonza, and The Chemical Company, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Malic Acid Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

From Sugar

Biofuel-Related Coproducts

Lignocellulosic Biomass-Based Production

poly(β-L-malic acid) (PMA) Production

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Electroplating

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Malic Acid market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Malic Acid market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

