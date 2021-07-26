Flat Glass Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Flat Glass market is forecast to reach USD 189.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulated flat glass is experiencing increasing deployment because it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves comfort inside the building. The improved properties of sound insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to stimulate demand. Factors such as growing urbanization, the increase in the real estate sector, the use of solar products, and product innovation are providing substantial stimulus for market growth. The growth of the solar energy market, due to the growing dependence on renewable energies, as well as the subsidies available for energy storage, will propel the growth of the studied market. As there are only a few products involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be replaced by others. However, fluctuating commodity prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a significant effect on the overall price of flat glass products, which undermines market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for ~43% of the global increment in flat glass area demand in 2027. Growth will be primarily from broad advancements in industrialization and urbanization throughout the region. Several other Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to rank amongst the world’s fastest-growing flat glass markets. India is forecasted to become the world’s largest net importer of flat glass has fueled investment in production in several other Asia-Pacific countries. Malaysia is the leader, where massive investments are driving substantial capacity expansions which could make Malaysia the second largest Asia-Pacific flat glass producer behind China.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Company, Corning, China Glass Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro, Guardian, Euroglass, Cardinal, and Schott, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Flat Glass market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Toughened Glass

Basic Float Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated Glass

Coated Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Float Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Automotive

Solar Energy

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Flat Glass Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Flat Glass market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report.

