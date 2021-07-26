Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global market for Silicon Carbide (SiC), valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2019, has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years due to the growing demand for motor vehicles. Silicon carbide (SiC) has a wide forbidden band of 3 electron volts (eV) and a much higher thermal conductivity than silicon, which makes it very much in demand. Growing demand in the automotive sector and demand for consumer electronics among the major countries are one of the primary reasons for growth of the global market for SiC power devices. In addition, the adoption of technologies to improve power modules is expected to complement the market for SiC power devices.

Various factors such as the large increase in demand for motor drives, the compact size of the system and the increase in the usefulness of silicon carbide in the cellular base station and radio frequency devices are one factor which stimulates the growth in the silicon carbide market over the forecast period.

Silicon carbide reduces the loss of the power system by 50%, thanks to which the adoption of compact size semiconductors increases in various applications such as industrial motor drive, power supply and inverter, lighting control and others.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market:

Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Microchip Technology Incorporated, among others.

The Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Automotive

Solar Energy

Energy and Power

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Defense

Power Electronics

Telecommunication

Wafer Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch and above

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SiC Diode

SiC Mosfet

SiC Module

SiC Bare Die

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RF Device & Cellular Base Station

Power Grid Device

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS)

High-Voltage, Direct Current

Power Supply and Inverter

Lighting Control

Industrial Motor Drive

Flame Detector

EV Charging

Electronic Combat System

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Silicon Carbide (SiC) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) market size

2.2 Latest Silicon Carbide (SiC) market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) market key players

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market report:

In-depth analysis of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

