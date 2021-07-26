3D Printing Ceramic Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The 3D Printing Ceramic market is forecasted to reach USD 247.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand from the product from end-use industries like healthcare and aerospace will remain the key factor driving market growth over the forecasted period. Conventional processes, like polishing and machining, are extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive. 3D printing ceramic providing flexibility in such labor-intensive and time-consuming processes will result in numerous opportunities to market vendors. Increasing investments in this emerging field, combined with the development of new materials, are driving the product demand in the aerospace industry. Around USD 4.8 million were invested by Nano Dimension to develop 3D printed ceramic parts for the aerospace industry.

The Healthcare sector is expected to develop many opportunities for investors. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest volume share of nearly 40.0% in this market by 2018. The capabilities of this product enable complex manufacturing of medical equipment. Other sectors like electronics, energy, and automotive are estimated to escalate the demand for 3D printed products. High-resolution technologies such as ceramics injection molding (CIM) are estimated to drive the batch manufacturing of finished products.

In North America, there are several small and medium-sized manufacturers for aerospace equipment. The growing production of aircraft is enhancing the growth of the industry in this region. In Asia-pacific, increasing investment in the healthcare industry, combined with an increasing population, is estimated to boost the demand for finished 3D printed ceramic products.

According to the WHO, the population in China above 60 years of age is set to reach around 240 million by 2020, which is estimated to enhance the demand for 3D printing ceramics for use in healthcare applications.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

3D Ceram, Admatec, The Exone Company, Kwambio, Lithoz GmbH, Prodways Group, Voxeljet AG, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D and EnvisionTEC among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D Printing Ceramic market on the basis of type, product form, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glass

Fused Silica

Quartz

Other Type

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Filament

Liquid

Powder

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Manufacturing and Construction

Other End-Users

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global 3D Printing Ceramic market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global 3D Printing Ceramic market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

