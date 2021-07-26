Activated Carbon Market Forecasts to 2027: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Activated Carbon Market Report

The Activated Carbon market is projected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The increasing need for air and water pollution control equipment to be introduced is expected to raise the demand for air purifiers to kill airborne diseases and water treatment plants for the rise in demand for clean drinking water, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has set Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) requirements enabling producers to meet different pollution levels based on emissions standards already achieved with the best result from similar facilities.

In the Asia-Pacific region, mercury emissions are rising, mainly due to growing power generation in emerging economies such as China and India. Coal is the crucial source of electricity in these countries, and in turn, needs activated carbon fuels to reduce mercury emissions. Also, the increasing environmental restrictions have raised the demand for activated carbon in the region due to increased emissions from the automobile sector and also due to a rise in industrial water treatment requirements.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Activated Carbon Market:

Donau Carbon GmbH; Activated Carbon Technologies; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd; Jacobi Carbons AB; Oxbow Activated Carbon; Kuraray Co., Ltd; Lenntech B.V.; Haycarb PLC; and Desotec Activated Carbon., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Granular

Powder

Pellets

Bead

Polymer Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Gaseous

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Air-Purification

Water-Purification

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

