Sulfuric Acid Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Sulfuric Acid Market Report

The global sulfuric acid market is expected to reach USD 13.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Sulfuric acid finds extensive application in automotive industries in the production of automobile batteries. This battery provides the requisite electricity needed to put electrical components to function, as well as converts chemical energy into the electrical energy that powers automobiles and gives energy to its starter. Also, it stabilizes the energy supply that keeps the engine running. According to the statistics released by the World Economic Forum, the number of passenger cars on the roads across is expected to increase two-fold by the year 2040, resulting in an increased demand for car batteries, and in turn, the demand for sulfuric acid

However, volatility in the prices of raw materials for producing sulfuric acid may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

BASF SE, DuPont, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay, Chemtrade Refinery, Valero Energy, Agrium Inc., PVS Chemical Solution, The Mosaic Company, and Potash Corp., among others.

The Global Sulfuric Acid Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Sulfuric Acid market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ore

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Chemical Production

Metal Processing

Automotive

Petroleum Refining

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Sulfuric Acid market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

