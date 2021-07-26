Terephthalic Acid Market Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2016–2027

The global Terephthalic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 81.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Terephthalic acid is produced by chemical synthesis of crude oil. The majority of the terephthalic acid is utilized in the production of polyester resin, which is used to manufacture polyester film, polyethylene terephthalate resin, and polyester fiber.

The major application of the market product is in polyester powder coating resins. Polyester fiber is made up of terephthalic acid blends with natural and synthetic fibers. They are utilized to make fabrics for apparel and home furnishings, such as bedspreads, bed sheets, draperies, and curtains.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, owing to the growth in the packaging in the food and beverage sector, and the textile industry in India and China. Rise in the sale volume of clothing and apparel goods, through e-commerce portals, are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. APAC is the largest consumer of fiber and yarn.

In April 2017, PetroquímicaSuape and Citepe was acquired by Alpek for USD 385 million to increase its installed capacity by 640 and 450 tons per year of PTA and PET, respectively.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The electric and electronic industry is expected to contribute towards the growth of the Terephthalic Acid owing to the expansion of the power grid globally. Rapid urbanization, coupled with rising incomes in developing countries, is expected to impact the market growth.

The packaging segment is expected to grow due to the rising demand for bottles and soft drinks. Terephthalic acid is used in baked goods containers, ketchup, take-out containers, jars, frozen foods, household products, juices, and carbonated drinks, bottled water, and cosmetics.

It is used for housings in electrical engineering but also in automotive construction as plug connectors and in households. It is also found processed into fibers in toothbrushes, false eyelashes and is also used in keycaps of some computer keyboards.

Key participants include Sinopec Corporation, British Petroleum, SABIC, Reliance Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company, Indian Oil Corporation, JBF Petrochemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Lotte Chemical Corporation among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Terephthalic Acid market on the basis of manufacturing process, derivative, end-use industry, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Amoco Process

Cooxidation

Multistage Oxidation

Henkel Process

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Dimethyl Terephthalate

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Furniture

