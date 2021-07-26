Calcium Citrate Market Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Calcium Citrate market is forecast to reach USD 989.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium is a mineral that is naturally found in various foods. Calcium citrate is the citric acid’s calcium salt. The increasing awareness about the importance of consumption of calcium for maintaining healthy bone health and increasing number of geriatric population is fostering the growth of the market. Among individuals having deficient calcium consumption in their diet, the salt is prescribed to treat and prevent low blood calcium levels. In treating conditions caused by low calcium levels like osteomalacia/rickets, osteoporosis, muscle diseases like latent tetany, and hypoparathyroidism, it may be prescribed. Among postmenopausal, pregnant women and individuals with certain medications like phenobarbital or phenytoin, it may be prescribed to ascertain that individuals are receiving calcium in the required amounts. Apart from its use in medical purposes, it also finds application in various other industries like in the food & beverage industry whrein it is used as food additives, flavor, among others. Some of its other uses are applications in manufacturing blue print paper. Thus, wide application areas are propelling the market growth.

In context to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the growth nutritional supplement industry and high emphasis of the healthcare sector on the wellness of menopausal women.

Key participants include Jost Chemical, Jungbunzlauer, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Sucroal SA, Albion Minerals, Alfa Aesar, Asiamerica Ingredients Inc, Dastech International Inc., Adani Pharmacehem Private Limited, and UPIChem.

The Calcium Citrate market held a market share of USD 736.3 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the Pharmaceutical Grade segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 47.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to increasing demand for pharmaceutical grade supplements, increasing number of graying population, and associated elevating demand for this pharmaceutical grade calcium citrate in various medications and nutritional supplement products, which is supporting the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Form, the Powder segment generated the highest revenue of USD 360.8 Million, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Its traits like enhanced performance and ready absorption results in its high demand from nutrients and food supplements, contributing to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Food & beverages segment occupied the largest market share of 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Food & beverage segment is attributed to the continuously expanding food & beverage industry and associated increasing demand for this salt in this industry wherein it is used as a food additive, preservative, and flavor.

In regards to the region, Europe held 25.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously growing geriatric population, the expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical industry in this region, supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Calcium Citrate market according to Grade, Form, Application, and Region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Granular

Powder

Micronized Powder

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Others

