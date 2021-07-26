C12-15 Alcohols Market Key Player Revenue, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2016–2027

The Global C12-15 Alcohols Market is forecast to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C12-15 Alcohols are the long-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohols containing a number of carbon atoms from 12 to 15 in each fatty alcohol with a colorless, oily, liquid formation mostly. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as coconut oil. Global C12-15 alcohols market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C12-15 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, flavor-enhancing food additives, pesticides, personal care products, cosmetics, lubricating oils are expected to primarily drive the demand throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of C12-15 alcohols in various industrial & commercial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Clariant International AG, Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and LGC Limited, among others.

In context to sources segment, the natural sources sub-segment occupied a larger market share, which held 63.7% of the market in 2018, with a faster CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The fact that these sources have always been popular as a raw material source for manufacturing these alcohols and these sources are easily accessible and hence contribute to the market share occupied by the natural sources segment. Furthermore, elevating demand for bio-based products among consumers contributes to the growth rate of this segment.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

A mentionable initiative often taken by market players is to invest in the new product development. As an instance, Codexis has already produced samples of the C12-15 alcohols. It is also targeting a commercial production of 60,000 tonnes/year of fatty alcohols with the help of microbial fermentation processing. Thus, such initiatives by market players are also spurring market growth.

Europe would hold a market share of 18.5% by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, having grown at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global C12-15 alcohols Market on the basis of the type of alcohol, sales channel, sources, end-use verticals, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

C12 (Lauryl Alcohol)

C13 (Tridecyl Alcohol)

C14 (Myristyl Alcohol)

C15 (Pentadecyl Alcohol)

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Manufacturing

Food Processing Industries

Others

