Copper Sulfate Market Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Copper Sulfate market is forecast to reach USD 1.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Copper Sulfate is a popular chemical compound widely used in the application of copper salt. The anhydrous form of the compound is a pale green powder, whereas the hydrate form is bright blue in color.

Copper sulfate is an organic compound that combines copper with sulfur. The compound can kill algae, bacteria, plants, roots, fungi, and snails. The toxic nature of copper sulfate depends on the content of copper. It is an essential mineral. It is found in the environment, food, and water. The chemical compound has been registered for the application in pesticide products in the U.S. since 1956.

An increase in the number of agricultural activities in the Asia Pacific region is fueling the demand for agrochemicals such as insecticides and herbicides. The demand for the product in the agriculture dominated countries such as India and China are propelling the market demand.

The agricultural industry occupied a major share of the copper sulfate market globally. It is used as fungicide, herbicide, and pesticide. Paris gas, produced from copper sulfate, is an insecticide and is used as a raw material for the manufacture of chromate copper arsenate, used in wood preservative. It helps in protecting wood from pesticides, fungicides, and UV light-reflecting properties.

Copper sulfate can be manufactured industrially by treating copper with hot concentrated sulfuric acid or its oxides with dilute sulfuric acid. Copper sulfate is purchased for laboratory applications. It can be produced by slowly leaching low-grade copper ore in the air, and bacteria can be used to accelerate the process.

Reagent grade is generally equal to American Chemical Society (ACS) grade (≥95%) and is acceptable for drug, food, or medicinal use and is suitable for usage in many analytical and laboratory applications.

The demand for copper sulfate in the European region is mainly from Spain, Italy, and France. The region imports most of its copper sulfate from third world countries such as Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, China, and Uzbekistan. High demand for the product in the animal feed industry is driving the demand in the region.

Key participants BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hitachi Chemical Company, Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical, NOAH Technologies Corporation, WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corporation, ATOTECH, Allan Chemical Corporation, and Kyocera Chemical, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Copper Sulfate market on the basis of type, grade, application, end-users, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hydrous

Anhydrous

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Fungicide and Herbicide

Medical and Public Health

Analytical Reagent

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Agriculture

Electricals

Chemicals

Medical

Electroplating

Leather and Textiles

