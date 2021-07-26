Solar Battery Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global solar battery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors to drive the market growth include increasing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions as the government of various countries are promoting clean energy and sustainable energy sources, therefore the demand for solar power batteries is projected to increase over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, the US Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced that 235 small businesses from 42 states will receive $54 million in critical seed funding for 266 projects developing and implementing proof-of-concept prototypes for a wide range of innovative solutions required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. With this round of federal funding, the department will be able to bring the next generation of the clean energy revolution into the market.

Rising acquisitions, product development, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2019, Panasonic introduced its latest residential energy storage system, EverVoltTM, to its solar portfolio, at Solar Power International 2019. EverVoltTM is available in AC and DC coupled versions and offered an optimized flexible solution for homeowners’ energy needs and budgets. With the introduction of EverVoltTM, homeowners will just be one step closer to grid independence and will witness faster returns on their solar investment. Additionally, the EverVoltTM users will be able to store unused power for later use or sell excess power back to the local utility to generate income.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Type

By End-user

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- LG Chem Ltd, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Tesla, Inc., and Duracell Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Solar Battery Market Report Segment

By Type

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Other

By End-User

Telecommunication Industries

Home and Residential

Automobile Applications

Global Solar Battery Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Duracell Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Fusion Power Systems

GS Yuasa Corp.

Iron Edison Battery Company, LLC

LG Corp.

Kokam Co.

MaxPower, Inc.

Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

PAE Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Sealed Energy Systems

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sullivan Solar Power

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Trojan Battery CO LLC

