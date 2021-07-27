Dry Mouth Relief Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.21 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising consumption of medications causing dry mouth

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Increasing burden of cancer has led to a rapid rise in administration of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to patients. These therapeutic approaches, such a radiation therapy to head and neck can damage salivary glands and this has increased incidence of dry mouth among cancer patients. This is expected to boost demand for dry mouth relief products over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of dry mouth among COVID-19 patients due to increasing consumption of medicines is also a growth driving factor. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries and ineffectiveness of these products to treat dry mouth over long term are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/266

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Mouthwash segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing recommendation of mouthwash by doctors due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

E-commerce segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce channels, rising preference for doorstep delivery, and availability of wide range of products on a single channel.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing consumption and demand for dry mouth relief products, rising geriatric population, increasing burden of cancer and other chronic illnesses, and availability of advanced products in the market.

Key players in the market include

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

Furthermore, the report segments Dry Mouth Relief market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dry-mouth-relief-market

For a better understanding of the global Dry Mouth Relief market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/266

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Dry Mouth Relief Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

The report offers an 8 year forecast and assessment of the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate and key factors influencing market growth

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/266

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us to know more about the report and customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Diazepam Market RevenueSurgical

Dental Adhesive Market Forecast

Sealants & Adhesives Market Sales

Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Annual Sales

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Revenue

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]