DNA Microarray Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2028

Advancements in DNA microarray techniques, growing prevalence of various diseases, and increasing need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 2,978.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends: Government initiatives to promote DNA microarray techniques

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 8677.7 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of DNA microarray technology in various applications such as cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

DNA microarray is a laboratory tool used for measuring patterns of several genes simultaneously. It is a collection of microscopic DNA spots that are attached to a solid surface that aid in measuring expression of large number of genes at once. These microarrays are extensively used in gene expression, early-stage cancer detection, and drug discovery. The DNA microarray market is gaining significant traction in recent years. Increasing applications of DNA microarray technique, rapid growth in genomics and medical sector, rising prevalence of several chronic diseases and growing adoption of microarray techniques to detect various infectious diseases is boosting demand for DNA microarray across the world. Factors such as growing adoption of genetic testing, rising research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, and rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing investments by leading players to develop more efficient and enhanced DNA microarrays is expected to boost growth of the global DNA microarray market during the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on R&D in cancer is projected to open lucrative opportunities for key players going ahead.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations.

Key players in the market include

Illumina, Affymetrix, Biometrix Technology, Arrayit, Sengenics, WaferGen, Applied Microarrays, Savyon Diagnostics, Scienion AG, Gyros AB, Agilent Technologies, Roche NimbleGen Inc., ProteoGenix, NextGen Sciences, Discerna, and Luminex Corporation

Furthermore, the report segments DNA Microarray market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Delivery

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

For a better understanding of the global DNA Microarray market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of the Global DNA Microarray Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the opportunities and risks of the DNA Microarray market

Detailed study of the latest product and technological developments and innovations of the DNA Microarray market

Business strategies and plans are analysed for understanding the DNA Microarray market scenario

Revenue forecast of DNA Microarray market for the forecast period 2020-2028

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, constraints, limitations, challenges, and opportunities

Latest and emerging market trends analysis and their impact on product and application demand

Study of recent M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions among others

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with investment return analysis and feasibility

