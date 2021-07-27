Calcium Silicate Market Share and Factors, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is forecast to reach USD 1.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium Silicate or commercially known as Cal-Sil, is a white or slight off-white-colored inorganic chemical compound derived from naturally occurring limestone and diatomaceous siliceous sedimentary rock. It can also be produced artificially by the chemical reaction of calcium oxide and silica. Calcium Silicate is denoted by E552 food additive. The Calcium Silicate is approved as the safe food ingredient & additive for various food and food-grade applications by Food, Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and World Health Organization (WHO), and European Union, among others. The global calcium silicate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for calcium silicate food additives for its anticaking properties used in a large variety of food products. An anticaking agent helps to prevent dry foods from clumping, forming semi-solid or solid lumps.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to retain its superiority in the overall market. Also, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to an extensive use of calcium silicate in the highly growing food industry. China & India are some of the fastest-growing markets, and China and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include American Elements, Pyrotek Inc., Spectrum Chemical, ProChem, Inc., Chaitanya Chemicals, Promat International NV, Skamol, Industrial Insulation Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Zircar Ceramics, Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Calcium silicate is used as an alternative to asbestos for the use of high temperature insulation materials as a safer noncombustible substitute withstanding temperature nearly 500 degree celcius. The chemical compound is also a good insulator of electric current while being chemically stable. Thus, it is used for electrical applications such as insulation board and pipe for resisting current flow and storage of charge. It is also utilized, in its fiber form, for making high-temperature thermal-protection fabric.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the food items, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific continent, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach of the sellers in the areas where the scarcity of the offline vendors is observed. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline store retailing.

North America, with its high demand, Calcium Silicate based dietary supplements, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is capitalizing on the ample growth opportunity of new product portfolio derived from silicon dioxide. Due to the availability of resources and investment platforms, APAC is expected to spur the market growth of silicon dioxide.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global calcium silicate market on the basis of form, grade, end-use verticals, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Amorphous

Quartz

Crystalline

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Additives

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Construction Materials

Protection & Insulation

Adhesive & Sealant

Others

