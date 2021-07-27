Agro Textile Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global agro textile market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market due to favorable climatic situations and considerable availability of farming land. China is one of the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driving force for the increasing agro textile need in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the very best awareness of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export, Hy-Tex Limites, Meyabond Industry Trading Co Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd. and SRF Ltd.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Agro Textile Market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitting

Others

Product Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Fishing nets

Anti-hail nets

Bird protection nets

Mulch-mats

Shade nets

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Husbandry

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Agro Textile market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Agro Textile market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions.

