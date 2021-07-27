Metal Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Metal Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 168.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing health awareness among customers for sustainable metal packaging, coupled with the shielding and protection of the items from getting spoilt, with a demonstrated wellbeing and supportability, is driving the growth of the market. However, increasing environmental concerns about reusing metal materials and appropriation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are hampering the market’s demand.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of the individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of rising selection of drums and barrels by different enterprises, for example, paints and coatings and compound ventures, augmenting the demand for the market product. However, increasing demand for plastic packaging within the food sector may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The use of Metal Packaging is supported by the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Indian Government, and Metal Container Manufacturers Association of India (MCMA), as the packaging market in India is the principal supporter of the general assembling segment, thereby driving the market demand. The Government of India’s Ministry of Textiles has extended the limit for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene (PP) bags to cover current issues of packaging food grains. Moreover, other nations such as China, Japan, and the United States are also supported by their respective government, which help them to withhold their position in the market and raise the potential to increase expenditure in the Metal Packaging sector. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increase in the use of Metal Packaging.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Metal Packaging market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Metal Packaging market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Ardagh Group, Tata Steel Packaging, Silgan Holdings, Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Rexam Plc., Alcoa Inc., Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Emballator Metal Group, and CCL Industries Inc., among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Metal Packaging market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cans

Caps & Closures

Barrels & Drums

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Metal Packaging Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

