Kraft Liner Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Kraft Liner Market Report

The global Kraft Liner market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise of packaging in the application industries, such as import and export, food and beverages, construction, electricity and electronics, and manufacturing, should infuse growth.

E-commerce was the most crucial application segment for corrugated boxes, containers, and sheets due to the boom in the online shopping industry. The growing demand for corrugated cardboard packaging made from Kraft liners for electronics, glassware, and food products ordered online is expected to stimulate the market over the forecast period.

Traditionally, Kraft linings were made of virgin fibers; however, the growing preference for cheap and environmentally friendly products has led to the use of recycled materials. Raw materials required for the manufacturing of Kraft liners comprise old corrugated containers (OCC) and virgin fibers in a ratio of 80% OCC and 20% virgin fibers. OCC dominates the composition in the final product, thus impacting its quality levels. OCC is used to minimize the overall cost of production and to strengthen the end product. Thus, the supply of high-quality OCC, primarily through a single channel, plays a crucial role in the product value chain.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Kraft Liner Market:

Smurfit Kappa, Groupo Europac, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Eagle Paper International, Inc., Thai Paper Mill Company Limited, International Paper, Hazel Mercantile Limited, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries, and BillerudKorsnas AB among others.

The Global Kraft Liner Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Kraft Liner market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unbleached

Bleached

Basis Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Below 200 GSM

200-400 GSM

Above 400 GSM

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Printing

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Kraft Liner Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Kraft Liner market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

