Cresol Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Cresol market is forecasted to reach USD 878.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of cresol derivatives as a precursor in the production of antioxidants in personal care and chemical intermediates is expected to stimulate demand for products over the next few years.

The ability of vitamin E to minimize the risks associated with heart attack, chest pain, and joint pain should drive demand for cresols during the forecast period. Vitamin E is mainly used as an antioxidant to prevent clotting and blood sugar problems. BHT is another essential antioxidant derived from the cresol isomers, which find significance in the food, cosmetic, and chemical industries.

Derivatives of ortho isomers are mainly used in the agrochemical and pesticide industries. The agrochemical segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the volume of the global ortho-cresol market in 2019. Growing concerns about crop protection and pest control are expected to stimulate demand for products in the agrochemical industry.

Growing concerns about the food shortage can be attributed to the lack of synergy between agricultural production and the growing demand for food in various regions of the Asia Pacific and Europe. The ability of ortho and meta isomer derivatives to improve pesticide performance is expected to stimulate demand for products as long-term plant growth regulators.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Cresol Market:

Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, RüTGERS Group, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd., Merisol Group of Companies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cresol market on the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

meta-Cresol

para-Cresol

ortho-Cresol

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Antioxidants

Fragrance

Specialty Resins

Dyes

Vitamin E

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

