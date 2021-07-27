Soft Magnetic Materials Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of the individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the electronics industry for commercial purposes over a broad aspect, therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, soft magnetic materials possess a significant amount of eddy-current losses, which are further arising the need for exploring other aspects to overcome these losses encouraging the market for the adoption of substitute products anticipated to hinder the growth of the soft magnetic material market.

Powder Metal Group (PMG), Vacuumschmelze GmBH & Co., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, S.G. Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Steward Advanced Materials, Sintex A/S, Mate Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., among others.

Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Ferrite

Electrical Steel

Amorphous Steel

Cold-Rolled Lamination Steel

Cobalt

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alternators

Motors

Transformers

Solenoids

Electromagnet

Others

End-User Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical

Electronics & Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Soft Magnetic Materials market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Soft Magnetic Materials market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

