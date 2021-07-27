ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Resin Market, Revenue Share, Analysis, Forecast, 2017–2027

The global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Resin market is forecast to reach USD 50.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene is the largest-volume engineering thermoplastic resin, which provides an ideal balance of chemical, impact, and heat, resistance with superior processing versatility. The large-volume applications for the market product include electronic/electrical, appliance parts and transportation end uses. These resins are commonly used in polymer blends for various applications, to attain the best of all properties from the combined product.

Superior properties of styrene acrylonitrile than other plastic material is causative of the growth of the market. It exhibits similar levels of heat, chemical, and impact resistance with polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Moreover, dimensional stability, surface gloss, and electrical characteristics of styrene acrylonitrile are better than general-purpose polystyrene (GPPS), and it offers improved capability of being processed than acrylic resins.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for ABS resin. China especially is driving the market demand. The migration of the manufacturing units of appliances, electronic/electrical, and other markets to the country over the years has resulted in high demand from the country. The appliance market in China is expected to grow owing to the growth in the middle-class population since this emerging group purchases more durable goods that use ABS resins.

Key participants include LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Plastic, KKPC, SABIC, Styron, Styrolution, and BASF, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

ABS resins finds application in the plastics used in office and industry owing to their dimensional stability, strength, and high resistance to acids and alkalis. Moreover, essential applications comprise calculators, lamps, writing and drawing equipment, printers, and cylindrical impellers for air-conditioners, among others.

The demand for Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in the automotive sector is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The growth in the automotive industry all over the world is resulting in the increased demand for raw materials implemented in the making of automotive components and parts. The widespread use of the resins in producing automotive exterior, including mirror housing and radiator grills, among others, and interior, including overhead compartments, among others, is fueling the market demand.

One of the most common use of flame retardant ABS is in the overhead luggage storage compartment. These compartments require durable materials as they are subjected to a lot of strain in daily usage. These compartments also need to be light in weight, as their presence does not add to the operation or aerodynamics of the aircraft. Plastics like Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene are excellent materials for these bins.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the high demand for ABS resin in the automotive sector. The expanding automotive industry in the region with high production of energy-efficient vehicles to curb carbon dioxide emission is further augmenting market demand. Germany is the major contributor of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin market from the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global ABS Resin market on the basis of grade, applications, end users, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flame Retardant

Impact

Platable

Gloss

Flow

Composite Grades

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Musical Instrument

Automotive Umper Bars

Medical Devices

Appliance

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

