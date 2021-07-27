Polyester Industrial Filament Market Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2017–2027

The global polyester industrial filament market is expected to reach USD 68.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of polyester industrial filament amongst the end-use applications.

The increasing use of polyester industrial filament in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester industrial filament possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester industrial filament is resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC is utilized as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of PFRC may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester industrial filaments, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Key participants include Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a kind of polyester industrial filament, which is the primary polyester industrial filament produced by polymerizing and spinning processes. It is mostly used as a key raw material for drawn textured yarn (DTY).

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By application, tire cord contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Tire cord fabrics find application as strengthening materials for tires and developed to maintain the structural shape of the tires and support automotive weight, thereby having a considerable impact on tire performance.

North American market, led by the U.S., contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the period 2020-2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester industrial filament market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Air Bags

Sew Threads

Others

