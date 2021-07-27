Inorganic Scintillators Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Inorganic Scintillators Market is forecast to reach USD 418.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the inorganic scintillators market can be attributed to growing security threats; rising safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growing threat of nuclear terrorism, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and increasing incidence of cancer.

In the coming years, the market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to Japan’s decision to continue with the use of nuclear power, high spending on homeland security in Asia, high growth expected in China’s nuclear power industry, presence of local and global players in the Chinese market, increasing installations of nuclear imaging systems in India, and the increasing number of nuclear power plants in India.

The heavy reliance on radiological imaging for diagnostic medicine is anticipated to be crucial for the growth of the market. Sodium iodide is used popularly in the medical imaging sector because of its high light output and high resolution coupled with an attractive price point. This factor is the reason behind the rising demand for scintillating crystals in the healthcare industry.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Inorganic Scintillators market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Inorganic Scintillators market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Saint-Gobain S.A., Dynasil Corporation of America, Detec, Hitachi Metals Group, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Rexon Components, Inc ., Scintacor, Amcrys, and EPIC Crystal Co., Ltd, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Inorganic Scintillators market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Alkali Halides

Oxide Compounds

Rare Earth Metals

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Sodium Iodide

Cesium Iodide

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate & Lutetium–Yttrium Oxyorthosilicate

Bismuth Germanate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Industrial Applications

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Inorganic Scintillators Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

