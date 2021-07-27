Thermal Paper Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Thermal Paper Market Report

The global Thermal Paper market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the billing operations, owing to its characteristic of faster and efficient printing. However, the rising prevalence of stringent regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which aims to limit Bisphenol-A (BPA) levels, as thermal paper base contains at least one coating of the highly toxic chemicals, may hamper the demand of Thermal Paper in the market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the point of sale (POS) and billing operations over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding less utilization of paper for billing applications and rising online transactions for e-commerce applications have increased the use of digital receipts, which will be hindering the growth of the Thermal Paper market.

The report also highlights business strategies such as alliances, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint-ventures, and product launches undertaken by the companies to expand their global position. The report also provides an extensive SWOT analysis of the key players. The information offered by the report gives an idea about the scope, potential, and profitability of the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Thermal Paper Market:

Koehler Paper Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Ricoh Company Ltd., Siam Paper, Appvion Operations Inc., Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., Jujo Limited, Hansol Paper, and Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., among others.

The Global Thermal Paper Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Thermal Paper market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Top Coated

Non-Top Coated

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfers

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

POS Receipts

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Labels & Tags

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Thermal Paper Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Thermal Paper market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

