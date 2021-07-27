Roofing Chemicals Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Roofing Chemicals market size is forecast to reach USD 167.27 billion from USD 95.52 billion in 2019, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the surging demand for energy-efficient buildings and large-scale utilization of bio-based roofing chemicals.

Roofing chemicals are witnessing high demand as they efficiently reflect the sunlight on roofs and aid in maintaining lower temperatures inside buildings. This, in turn, reduces the energy consumption for cooling residential or commercial buildings. Several industry players are focusing on expansions and new product development activities to offer environment-friendly and more energy-efficient solutions. The newly introduced roofing chemicals offer low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions that are compliant with standards set by regulatory bodies in the European Union, such as Restriction of Substances Directive (RoHS) and REACH.

The rise in the number of R&D activities associated with the reduction of costs in the installation of roofing systems will positively impact the roofing chemicals market. Moreover, increasing investments in technological advancements in a bid to improve the aesthetics of buildings, along with the efficiency of membrane material of roofing chemicals, will foster market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M, Owens Corning, Eastman Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, and GAF Materials Corporation, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Roofing Chemicals market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy Resin

Bituminous

Asbestos

Elastomers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal Roofing

Membrane Roofing

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Roofing Chemicals Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Roofing Chemicals market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

